IEC in Western Cape ready for voter registration this weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s Western Cape officer Michael Hendrickse says they are ready for voter registration across the province this weekend.

He was speaking during a media briefing in Bellville.

Hendrickse says 1 572 voting stations will be operational and over 4 000 permanent and temporary staff will be on duty.

He says all voting stations are equipped to work during rolling blackouts.

There will also be an opportunity to register at all IEC offices during the week and online.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has also encouraged South Africans to use the upcoming national registration weekend to register to vote.

Mamabolo says that with approximately 26 million of the 39 million eligible voters in South Africa on the voters’ roll, it’s important to increase participation in elections.

