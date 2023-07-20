The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning as another cold front moves across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the possibility of disruptive rain and low temperatures, that may result in snow.

The passage of the cold front will result in significantly low daytime temperatures over KZN on Thursday and Friday and may continue over the weekend.

Residents of eThekwini, Richards Bay, Amanzimtoti, uMthwalume and areas along the coast, can expect heavy showers and severe thunderstorms, and are urged to remain cautious as heavy rains may lead to the damage of property.

“This cold front is expected to come with cold temperature as well as possibility of snow expected over the Drakensburg Mountain of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” says forecaster Wisani Maluleka.

Below is an infographic that illustrates weather conditions to be expected in KwaZulu-Natal

