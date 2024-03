Reading Time: < 1 minute

Since January, South Africa has seen a surge in protests driven by dissatisfaction with service delivery, particularly in the context of the 2024 elections. Communities across the country have taken to the streets to voice their frustrations over issues such as lack of access to clean water, electricity, housing, and basic services.

Below is an infographic illustrating protests that have taken place so far this year:





SERVICE DELIVERY by SABC Digital News