The man raped his older daughter from when she was five years-old until she was 15.

The Ntuzuma Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced a 44 year-old Inanda man to two-term life imprisonment for the repeated rape of his two daughters. The man raped his older daughter from when she was five years-old until she was 15.

NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara, says the man was arrested after the second daughter, who was 6-years old at the time, told a friend in 2019 that she was raped by her father.

Kara says the older daughter then also disclosed what happened to her.

“The man who has a speech and hearing impairment, raped his older daughter from the time she was five years-old until she was 15 years-old; and he raped his six year-old daughter on several occasions. He raped them at night, in their family home where they lived with his wife and their other children. He did this unbeknown to his wife who is also speech and hearing impaired. Both children were initially afraid to report the matter. Then, in January 2019 whilst the six year-old victim was playing with her friend, she mentioned what her father was doing. The conversation was overheard by an adult neighbour. The matter was reported to a community leader and a case was opened.”