Five suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, north of Durban last night.

An officer from the National Intervention Unit has been shot in the leg and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Four suspects were found on the scene. The fifth suspect was found dead at a house close to the original crime scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Jay Naicker says it is believed that the suspects have been terrorising the community.

Naicker says a manhunt continues for more suspects.

“A team comprised of various police disciplines, private security, National Intervention Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. The Hawks conducted an operation at 23:00 after intelligence led them to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda. As the police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire. Following a heated gun battle, four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession. A manhunt continues for more suspects.”

Naicker says police will also investigate why the owners of the house allowed the suspects to hide there.

“It is believed that he fled the scene during the shootout and sought refuge in a nearby house. The suspect passed away due to his injuries while hiding from police. The owners of the home came forward later in the morning when it was discovered that the man had passed away. Police will also looking into why the owners of the house allowed the man to hide in their home.”

Related video: Three armed robbers killed in shootout with Durban Police:

