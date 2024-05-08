Kuruman residents hope Presidential Imbizo will help service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents in some villages around Kuruman in the Northern Cape say they are confident the Presidential District Development Model Imbizo will help accelerate basic service delivery challenges they have been facing for years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Imbizo which will be held at Batlharos Sports Grounds on Thursday morning.

The President has been visiting parts of the country listening to proposals and concerns raised by unhappy South Africans about conditions in their districts and provinces.

Here are the concerns of some locals.

“We are confident that the Imbizo will help us in the construction of the road. During heavy rains we cannot use this road. We were born here and we grew up [here] and the road has not changed.”