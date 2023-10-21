Ramaphosa calls for cessation of hostilities in Israel, Palestine

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Israel and Palestine conflict. Ramaphosa has been addressing world leaders gathered in Cairo for the Summit for Peace, expected to discuss the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

Ramaphosa has also called for an immediate release of hostages, the lifting of the siege on Gaza and the opening of humanitarian corridors so that basic necessities such as food and medicine amongst others, can go through to affected areas.

“We gather here united by our deep concern at the unprecedented conflict that has engulfed Gaza and Israel. …As South Africa, we hold the firm view that the attack on civilians in Israel, the ongoing siege on Gaza and the decision to forcibly move the people of Gaza together with the indiscriminate and cruel use of force through bombing, destruction of infrastructure, that these are violations of international law. More than that these attacks are an affront to our common humanity.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s history qualifies it, to make a significant contribution to the Cairo Summit for Peace.

Among those attending include the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah of Jordan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ramaphosa says it is well noted that SA’s voice counts.

