Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosi Hlabisa has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for giving party President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a dignified send off. Buthelezi will be given a Special Official Funeral, Category 1.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi regional sports complex in Ulundi in the North of KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa says Ramaphosa looked beyond party politics in his decision.

“I want to convey our gratitude as the IFP, and also on behalf of the family, of his excellency to the President of our country for declaring the funeral of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as a Category 1 funeral. We understand very few people have been granted a Category 1 State Funeral. It is only granted to extra ordinary citizens who displayed an unusual commitment in serving the people of South Africa. We appreciate what the President has done because he demonstrated that he looked beyond politics.”

VIDEO | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Special official funeral Category 1 declared: