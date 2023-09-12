President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the late Traditional Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The president has also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast at stations around the country from today until after the funeral.

The IFP founder died on Saturday at the age of 95.

Buthelezi had been discharged from hospital just recently after being admitted for complications following a procedure in July.

The Prince of KwaPhindangene served as the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation.

He served as the first Minister of Home Affairs of the democratic South Africa.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “The state official and provincial official funeral policy of government accords Special Official Funerals Category 1 to persons of extraordinary credentials, specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa. The prince’s funeral will entail elements of military honours.”

In a statement, Magwenya further said: “As preparations unfold for memorial events, President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Royal Household as well as the friends, colleagues – including Members of Parliament – and associates nationally and internationally of the late leader.”

VIDEO | Contralesa pays tribute Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: