Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos believes that he has finally found a team that can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. The Belgian mentor announces a 23-man strong squad that will face Mozambique and Angola later this month.

Broos made seven changes to the team that played against Sierra Leone and Botswana in the previous matches, with some of the changes enforced due to injuries.

The 70-year-old has not been consistent with his selection, chopping and changing his teams ever since he was appointed as Bafana Bafana coach seventeen months ago.

But now he believes that he has finally found a stable team ahead of the crucial back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March next year.

” I have 35 players now and I will go on with those players for the next months and there is always a place for a good player but for the moment, I want to go on with these ones and what I saw in September promised a lot,” says Broos.

Bafana Bafana 23 men squad to face Mozambique 🇲🇿 and Angola 🇦🇴 in 2 friendly matches on 17 and 20 November 2022 in Mbombela 🏟 GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams

Veli Mothwa

Melusi Buthelezi DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie

Thibang Phete

Siyanda Xulu

Siyanda Msani

Rushine De Reuck pic.twitter.com/OFHSPgLUdp — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 8, 2022



Bafana won two matches in a row when they thrashed Sierra Leone 4-0 and also narrowly beat Botswana 1-0 in September. Broos is hoping for the repeat performances against Mozambique and Angola.

“What I saw against Sierra Leone I want to see the same way of playing but maybe it won’t be that successful because Mozambique and Angola are stronger than Sierra Leone. I want to see that at last, we have a certain manner of playing,” says the tactician.

Friendlies

Bafana Bafana were planning to play against Uzbekistan and one of the Middle East Countries before they settled for the COSAFA region teams.

“The first plan was to go to Dubai and play against Uzbekistan and maybe the Emirates or Saudi Arabia. One moment Uzbekistan said no we are not playing because of money and we have to go for other teams so we have Mozambique and Angola and you have to find the good dates for them,” says the Bafana coach.

Saleng recalled

Orlando Pirates’ new sensation Monnapule Saleng has been recalled to the squad following brilliant performances for his team in recent weeks. It will be the first time the 24-year-old has been called under Broos.

“He was very strong on the right side he scored goals. We know Saleng already from last year playing in the Olympics, but we didn’t see him anymore and now he is back again- you saw his qualities,” says Broos.

Bafana will meet Mozambique on the 17th, and Angola on the 20th of this month at the Mbombela stadium. -Reporting by Vincent Sitsula