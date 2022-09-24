Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos says all players will get to step on the pitch in the next coming two friendly matches.

The team is playing Sierra Leone on Saturday and then have a meet up with Botswana on Tuesday, both these matches will be played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Broos and his team are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of having lost their last three matches against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Qualifier match, France in the friendly match and Ghana in the World Cup Qualifying match.

Bafana Bafana are also preparing for the back to back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying matches against Liberia in March next year

The Belgian coach lambasted his bosses a week ago for not organizing a camp before the end of the year. He complained about the tight schedule ahead of the long break due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Broos says an arrangement has been made to have a camp in November, which he is happy about.

Bafana Bafana has never won against Sierra Leonne having played them four times, losing once and drawing three times. The match between the two will kick off at 3pm.