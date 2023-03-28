Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he still believes his players can bounce back from Friday’s disappointment.

South Africa is looking for a win away from home in the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia in Monrovia tonight.

A loss against the lowly ranked Lone Stars will end Bafana Bafana’s dream of playing in the Afcon tournament in the Ivory Coast next year.

🎙️ 𝘽𝘼𝙁𝘼𝙉𝘼 𝙄𝙎 𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀 🎙️ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the players know he still believes in them ahead of tonight’s crucial AFCON qualifier against Liberia. ⏰ 17:30

📺 SABC Sport Channel

📻 SABC Radio Stations

🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/zvlmkoW4f3 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the South African under-23 national team’s dream of playing at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris came to an abrupt end yesterday, after playing to a goalless draw against Congo in Brazzaville.

Broos apologised for his conduct after storming from his bench, and failing to attend a compulsory match conference.

“First of all, I would like to come back to my behaviour on Friday after the game. I know you were all waiting for me to answer your questions hoping for those spicy answers. I am an experienced coach and I knew I didn’t have to do that because there was already damage created on the pitch. We let the victory slip away. There was no reason to, but we missed too many chances and Liberia took advantage of that.”

