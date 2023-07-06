Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has given contractors in the Eastern Cape responsible for providing emergency housing, two months to finish their work, or their contracts will be terminated.

This after it emerged that some families who were affected by various disasters as far back as 2021, have still not received any form of formal settlement.

This is some of the issues discussed in the three day Human Settlements Indaba in Gqeberha.

Kubayi says action will also be taken against officials who should have been responsible for ensuring the progress of this contract.

“We gave them two months to conclude all the work because we can’t have disasters that happened in 2021, where people needed emergency housing and to date, they have not provided for. So, we gave them two months to respond, otherwise we terminate the contract. And we’ll look at other avenues we have legally against them as contractors, but also, we’ll take action against our own officials because they need to do contract management, they need to look at what we have committed as a country.”