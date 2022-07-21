The Western Cape Government says the hospitality sector is leading the charge in the province’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Provincial Economic Opportunities Minister, Mireille Wenger says this has been demonstrated by recent accolades which were awarded to Cape Town International Airport, restaurants and Franschhoek’s listing by Time Magazine as a top destination worldwide.

Wenger says the accolades have placed the spotlight on the Western Cape as a top tourism venue.

The Western Cape has so much to offer international, domestic, and local visitors. No matter what you enjoy doing, from hiking to dining, from the outdoors to wonderful cultural experiences, we really do have it all.

“The slew of recent accolades confirms this, and we are very proud that many of the stunning spots in the province are being recognised. There are many other wonderful gems and I would encourage visitors to get out and explore the Western Cape,” says Wenger.

Western Cape hopeful economic upward trajectory in tourism and hospitality sector maintains:

