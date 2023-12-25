Homeless people in Mahikeng hope for drug free Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Homeless people in Mahikeng CBD in the North West say government’s assistance in flushing drugs out of their systems would be the ultimate Christmas gift.

Some of the homeless people say they have chosen to leave their homes and stay on the streets, while others cited that they have no family to return to.

Some say they are afraid to return home because of their past mistakes.

While families gather to enjoy Christmas Day, they say walking the CBD is a regular Christmas tradition for them.

“I have been in town since I was 15 years. I’ve been spending every Christmas here. I wish people can come give us food so we can also enjoy Christmas. We also want to change and stop using drugs, ” says one homeless person.

“Just look at me. I wish I was wearing Christmas clothes like other people. I wish people can help us.”