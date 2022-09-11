The challenges that come with getting your documentation after visiting the Department of Home Affairs offices are a norm for most South Africans.

The department and its slow services, offline systems, long queues and long waiting periods are just some of the things people complain about, before and after visiting these offices.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza visited Wells Estate in Gqeberha this weekend to listen to the grievances of residents. Nzuza also brought along mobile stations to bring services closer to the people for the weekend.

Residents in Wells Estate say there is always a problem with services in their nearby Home Affairs offices.

“I wake up at 4 in the morning to catch a R40 taxi to go to Home Affairs just to find that when they open at 8 that they are offline. We spend the whole day there without getting any help and go home empty handed,” said an elderly woman.

“I applied for my ID in March last year and till today I haven’t received it. I need my ID because I can’t even apply for my R350 without my ID. So that’s why I came here today,” a young woman explained.

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and EC COGTA MEC Xolile Nqatha and Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Cllr Eugene Johnson address members of the community in Motherwell, Gqeberha

