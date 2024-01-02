Improvement in naturalisation application process: Motsoaledi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced a significant improvement in the processing of naturalisation applications within his department.

This positive development comes in the wake of the department’s establishment of a Naturalisation Adjudication Committee.

Minister Motsoaledi provided this information in a written response to a Parliamentary question posed by the EFF’s delegate in the National Council of Provinces, Betta Lehihi.

The query sought insights into whether the department had implemented urgent measures to address the substantial backlog in naturalisation applications.