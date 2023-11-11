Home Affairs offices will be open this weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Home Affairs Department says its offices around the country will open this weekend to make it possible for people to collect their identity documents ahead of the Independent Electoral Commission’s voter registration exercise next weekend.

The department says offices will be open from 8 AM – 1 PM today.

The Department has emphasised that services rendered are strictly for ID and passport collection.

ID services will also be available at all Home Affairs offices during the Voter Registration Weekend.

Citizens without smart ID cards can apply for a temporary ID which is offered on the spot to be eligible to vote.

Walk-in collections will be allowed for people who didn’t book visits during the set dates.

People who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more are urged to visit their Home Affairs office to collect their documents.

Related Video: IEC conducts door-to-door registration drive in KZN:

