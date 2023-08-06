The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has accused both the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) of using smaller parties to control state funds.

He was reacting to holding of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town.

The Deputy President Paul Mashatile convened the two-day event which ended yesterday. The aim of the dialogue is to develop a legal framework for government coalitions.

Smaller parties have questioned the threshold that the ANC and DA have proposed to use to allow parties to get a seat in a council or National Assembly.

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses the media following dialogue on coalition governments

Holomisa says the two big parties should enter into a coalition.

“These two big parties are fighting to have access to the state resources and in doing so they are using the small parties and when they are caught with their pants down, then they point fingers to small parties.” “I mean it’s a joke that two big parties in Johannesburg have opted to look for mayors from small parties. That is nonsense. They must form a grand coalition and deliver the services on behalf of people, not because there we can’t work with the ANC or we cant work with the DA. They must follow what the voter have told them to do,” he added.