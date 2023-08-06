The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has accused both the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) of using smaller parties to control state funds.
He was reacting to holding of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town.
The Deputy President Paul Mashatile convened the two-day event which ended yesterday. The aim of the dialogue is to develop a legal framework for government coalitions.
Smaller parties have questioned the threshold that the ANC and DA have proposed to use to allow parties to get a seat in a council or National Assembly.
ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses the media following dialogue on coalition governments
Holomisa says the two big parties should enter into a coalition.