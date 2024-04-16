Heavy rain causes extensive damage in KwaZulu-Natal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says days of heavy rain across the province have caused extensive damage to road infrastructures and property.

At least five fatalities have been confirmed, with several individuals still unaccounted for following recent floods in the province.

Provincial Cooperative Governance MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi says that eight people were rescued and over six vehicles recovered after floodwaters inundated Margate on Sunday.

Mngadi emphasised the need for national government intervention.

He says, “So far we are yet to receive the overnight report which will give us an indication whether that number changes or remains the same. What we are encouraging is that the families and communities report missing family members who have not been home in the past two days, so that we can record them as missing people.”

“The damage is extensive and a number of businesses remain closed because of the infrastructure that was severely damaged but we have brought together a number of departments and the MEC has also informed the national determination to come and intervene,” added Mngadi.

KZN Floods | Disaster teams remain on high alert: Siboniso Mngadi

