Health experts from the National Institute for Occupational Health have highlighted the importance for companies to prioritise the health and safety of their employees in the workplace.

Addressing a webinar hosted in collaboration with the National Economic Development and Labour Council, experts sensitised organisations about strengthening health and safety measures against COVID-19 and other health and safety risks.

Muzimkhulu Zungu of the National Institute for Occupational Health, says while COVID-19 infections and deaths have declined, it is critical for organisations to provide health access for all workers, while expanding paid leave.

“COVID-19 came with several issues not just mental health issues but also financial issues for workers. Programs such as employee health and wellness are of paramount importance, we must continue to provide them where possible. The benefits associated with COVID-19 in the workplace will include submitting employees to COIDA, providing for appropriate leave according to company policies and in line with laws in South Africa and also advise on other insurance benefits that employee might have access to,” says Zungu.