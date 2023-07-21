There are growing concerns that the legislation that bars the sale of alcohol after midnight in Limpopo will harm the province’s economy and might lead to job losses. The Limpopo Liquor Act of 2009 has moved the cut-off time for the trade of alcohol from 2 AM to midnight.

The act is due to come into effect on the 1st of August.

The National Liquor Traders Association will meet Limpopo authorities to raise its concerns.

The association’s Lucky Ntimane says they are ready to seek legal advice, should talks deadlock.

“The issue of trading hours, this will destroy our businesses and it will affect the jobs directly that are dependent on this important sector of taverns which currently employs 250 000 people. But also if you look at the issue of the increase in license renewal fees which will move from R100 to R750 without any justification as to why we move to a higher number.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s Economic Development MEC, Rogers Monama believes these changes will have greater positive impact for the industry.

“Over and above, we have also increased some working hours whereas traders can now open until Sunday and it was not there in the previous dispensation, but I think we are engaging with the stakeholders to get their input and if they are salient and pertinent enough, we will also give them consideration so that we make amends.”