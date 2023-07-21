Limpopo’s Economic Development Department has amended the law governing liquor trading hours trading hours. According to the agency, the adjustments are intended to assist reduce crime.

The liquor trading hours in Limpopo are set to change. The new law will see trading hours being reduced by two hours. The new law will see liquor outlets closing at midnight instead of 2 o’clock in the morning.

Now, liquor outlet owners say these will affect the sustainability of their businesses.

A night club owner in Polokwane, Ahmed Milanzi, believes that the reduction of trading hours may lead to job losses.

“But now this law of closing down at 12h00 midnight, if you can check the night, the night life starts between ten and half pass one that’s where this night club is able to make money if we cut those times how are we going to make money, we have a problem of unemployment in this country, now this is going to lead us to cut a lot of jobs in this industry.”

The department’s Zaid Kalla says, “The MEC has announced his intention to officially launch the new Limpopo Liquor Act which amongst other regulations see liquor outlets or alcohol trading night facilities close their doors at midnight, as a department we need to admit that we do not witness economic value from liquor outlets midnight.”

Some liquor outlet owners in Limpopo have also expressed disappointment about the new measures.

An emerging liquor brewing business owner indicates that the changes in trading hours will affect their income and revenue.

“The trading hours is cut by two hours, that affects the income for those certain dates, the revenue will be less, is cut of revenue while the bills are still the same this is not fair at that level.”

The Limpopo Liquor Act will be effective from the 1st of August this year.