Growing attacks on CPF members worrying: Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the growing attacks against Community Policing Forum (CPF) members and crime activists are worrying.

He was speaking outside the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, where a suspect linked to the murder of Gugulethu CPF Deputy Chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, appeared.

Dinginto was shot multiple times in her home in Gugulethu a week ago when suspects allegedly broke in.

Cele was leading the annual festive season inspection roadshow in Cape Town. He says a broader policy is needed for protection of CPF members.

“Which means that criminals are becoming more arrogant, are becoming more desperate and all that. That calls for a better implementation of the protection of all individuals working against crime. It does not necessarily mean that everybody will be protected by the members of the South African Police Service but there must be a know-how of what happens when the threat is found to be credible.”