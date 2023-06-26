The community of Groot Marico near Zeerust in North West is reeling in shock following the disappearance of an elderly woman. According to the family, 78-year-old Ntshadi Molefe went missing on Sunday 18 June after attending a funeral in the area.

It is alleged that she went missing with another elderly relative who was later found walking aimlessly on an unmarked road over 20 kilometres away from where the pair were last seen.

Elderly Groot Marico woman missing for a week in the North West

However, it is alleged that the elderly relative could not explain where she had come from and what happened to the week-long search.

While the relative was found on an unmarked road over 20 kilometres away, Molefe is still missing. A relative of a missing relative Kagiso Molefe says, “This is where we found the other old lady who had left with my mother. But I don’t know how she got here from where the funeral was.”

The local Community Policing forum fears the worst. Community Policing Forum A Himanki Motshwaedi says, “The biggest question is that now that the other one has been found, where did the other one go? This is not the first time a person has gone missing in this area. There are at least three people missing now and all of them are not found yet.”

While Molefe’s family reported the matter to the police, they say they have not seen much assistance from them.

“My no was wearing a traditional dress and a bennie. She is not in good health and she takes high blood. Honestly, the police didn’t help us at all,” explains Kagiso Molefe.

Be that as it may, police in the province say an enquiry was opened and that they are still searching for the missing person. The family of the elderly relative who was found could not be reached for comment.