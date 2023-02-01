Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says his department is engaging with Rand Water over whether generators can be installed to help pump water to Gauteng.

Power supply failures, due to continuous rolling blackouts, have resulted in Rand Water experiencing severe shortages at their main reservoirs.

The water entity says they have started stabilising pumping at maximum capacity, but full recovery will be dependent on less-frequent power failures.

Mchunu says, “Where possible, a number of actions are being taken. One of those is to make provisions for alternative energy via some provision of engines where we can or where Rand Water can. Rand Water is in a bit of a better position to do this but we are not sure whether metros are able to provide generators. So that is one of the things we are counting on.”

VIDEO: Gauteng Metros water woes:

