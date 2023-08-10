Government has condemned the violence stemming from the taxi strike in Cape Town.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that residents are safe.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says nearly 200 criminal cases relating to the ongoing South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) taxi strike have been registered at police stations since the action started last week.

These include murder, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

The city has seen a wave of public violence incidents in the wake of the strike.

At least five people have been killed in suspected taxi-strike related incidents since last Thursday.

Ntshavheni briefed the media in Pretoria on the outcomes of this week’s cabinet meeting.

