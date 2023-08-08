The Higher Education Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande plans to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration. This follows an independent assessor’s report that found Unisa failing to fulfill its mandate.

The report found evidence of wrongdoing against the Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

Higher Education Department Spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi says, ” The Minister’s decision is not informed by malice or intention to damage the name of individual members of council, but its about the institution itself. And what has been taking place within this institution for the past years, and it is not a reflection on individuals but its a reflection on the system itself which unfortunately through this council the minister’s view is that it can’t serve correct.”

