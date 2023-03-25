Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, says government must change its strategy if it wants to end the energy crisis that continues to plague the country.

Shivambu was speaking on the sidelines of the party’s weekend-long political education workshop in Ekurhuleni.

Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, has been touring the country’s power stations, meeting various executives and receiving updates on their plans to improve electricity generation in a bid to end load shedding.

The EFF believes the nationwide tour by the Electricity Minister will be in vain if the government doesn’t change its energy strategy.

Rounding up his tour on Friday, Minister Ramokgopa said that the Koeberg power station life extension project will be further delayed.

“One thing of which we are not convinced about now is the approach of government including Sputla Ramogkopa in terms of how he wants to deal with the energy crisis. He is still stuck with the ideological confusion of the sitting government that renewables are going to be our solution without looking into what another generation capacity which we can expand on, you can’t solve South Africa’s electricity crisis without dealing with the generation crisis.”

He adds: “But all the allocation of resources that has been done by national treasury always emphasises that the state must move away from generation and must focus on transmission, what are you going to transmit that you have not generated? It’s absolute rubbish, what Sputla is doing is a waste of time, there is not going to be stabilisation of the electricity supply in South Africa as long as the foundation of the ANC government’s approach is based on focusing on transmission and distribution of electricity. ”

Meanwhile, the EFF has declared 2023 as the year of political education and voter registration.

“We’ve convened the political school of the eff which is a workshop to train all our political education officers from all our regions of South Africa and all and all the provinces, we are empowering them to be our agents of change to spread political education about the politics of the eff to the entirety of South Africa.

“We believe that political education is the lifeblood of the organisation … we want to have leaders of the eff who are politically aware and have a proper appreciation of the kind of struggle we are engaged in.”

The party, which staged a shutdown a few days ago, has set its eyes on governing the country in 2024.

