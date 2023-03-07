South Africa’s new Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa says he intends on working directly with power plant managers to help resolve technical energy issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the Cabinet on Monday night, increasing the portfolios from 28 to 30.

Ramokgopa will work with Eskom and other stakeholders on the urgent implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Ramokgopa says he will use the powers transferred to him to assist with reducing procurement issues.

“I will be almost transfixed on resolving the technical issues and almost free myself from the political space. I will go to each plant and ask the questions of the plant managers, what is the assistance that you require for you to improve the efficiency or performance of your plant? What about the procurement dispensation that is a problem? We go into that and if it requires additional powers, then we will present to the president and say if we have the following powers then I should be able to resolve this problem at this plant.”

Business reacts to new Electricity Minister appointment: