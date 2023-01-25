Residents of uMkhanyakude in northern KwaZulu-Natal where car hijacking is rife say they don’t believe that government is doing enough to curb cross border crime.

Some residents in Mbazwane area burnt a tour bus and a truck from Mozambique. They were venting their frustration about the theft of vehicles which are allegedly smuggled out of South Africa to Mozambique. These residents who asked to remain anonymous had this to say.

“Our cars are being hijacked in this area and smuggled to Mozambique and people want government to take action. Some people here went to Mozambique and found their cars, some operating with the same South African number plates.”

“Three weeks ago, another man in the area was hijacked his brand new car. Police are failing, we don’t see any action. On the border line there is a stretch which is not being patrolled.”

VIDEO: Car smuggling remains a thorny issue for communities along SA borderlines