Parliament’s legal advisors say the damning allegations against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over the sale of SAA cannot be disregarded.

The accusations against Gordhan were made by the department’s suspended Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

Parliament sought legal opinion on Tlhakudi’s allegations and a call by EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu for a Parliamentary inquiry.

Tlhakudi submitted a disclosure to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Speaker of the National Assembly in terms of the Protected Disclosure’s Act. He alleged there was improper and illegal conduct by Gordhan in the sale of SAA.

Some MPs in the Public Enterprises oversight committee are pushing for a full Parliamentary inquiry into the sale.

Earlier this week, former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom was appointed interim chair of the airline. Hanekom said he still believes in the national carrier. He’s however conceded that getting the airline back to its former glory will be difficult.

VIDEO | Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom appointed interim chair of SAA: