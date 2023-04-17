The Public Enterprises Department has announced the interim board for national airline SAA with former government minister Derek Hanekom the interim board chair and non-executive director.

The department describes the board composition as highly skilled and diverse. It will serve until the Takatso Consortium’s deal is concluded.

Finance professional Fathima Gany, former ACSA COO Fundi Sithebe and business expert Mahlubi Mazwi are among the other seven non executive directors.

Minister Pravin Gordhan says his department recognizes the challenges SAA has faced in the past and the importance of learning from those experiences to ensure the airline’s future success.

Public Enterprises says it is also reviewing the composition and skills in each of the SOEs under its mandate.