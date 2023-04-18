Newly appointed SAA interim board chairman and former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, has dismissed what he calls a negative narrative surrounding the appointment of an interim board for the carrier.

This follows the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa saying that the sudden appointment of the new interim SAA board stinks of corruption.

Suspended public enterprises DG, Kgathatso Tlhakudi has alleged that assets belonging to SAA were undervalued.

Hanekom has reacted to some of the allegations. “The fact is that Minister Pravin Ghordan made the decision to appoint this board, and what processes he went through. I really don’t know. As far as a NUMSA statement is concerned, I’ve heard that there was a statement- I haven’t read it. I’ve heard some other things that have been said- so, there is a kind of a negative narrative- which is perhaps understandable. But some of it is perhaps based on completely false assumptions, and false information. So the notion that this board was appointed in order to coverup any wrongdoing of the past- is completely wrong.”

VIDEO | (waiting for video)