The GOOD party has taken a decisive step in response to the recent by-elections held in George, Western Cape, by lodging an objection over the outcome.

The party alleges fraudulent registration practices by the Democratic Alliance (DA) during the contested by-elections, particularly in three wards, including Borcherds.

In a crucial contest for control of the municipality, the DA emerged victorious in two of the contested wards, securing an outright majority to govern the municipality.

According to Brett Herron, Secretary-General of the GOOD party, the objection centres on the alleged fraudulent registration of individuals from Thembalethu as residents of Borcherds. Such actions, if proven, could have had a significant impact on the electoral outcome.

Good on rerun of George by-elections

We are aware of the allegations by the GOOD Party of voter registration irregularities in Ward 20 of George Municipality due for a by-election on 19 July 2023. The Commission will investigate and consider the matter before certification of the voters’ roll. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) July 17, 2023

Herron states, “We have now lodged the objection to the outcome of the by-elections with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). We have supplemented some of the evidence that we presented in the first round when we applied for the IEC to postpone the by-elections.”

It appears that the GOOD Party had initially sought the postponement of the by-elections, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. However, when the IEC declined the request, citing inconvenience, the GOOD Party approached the Electoral Court to address their concerns.

The GOOD Party’s objection has now set the stage for a thorough examination of the contested by-elections in George, underscoring the significance of transparent electoral processes and the pursuit of justice and accountability in South Africa’s democratic landscape.

🗳️ GOOD has officially lodged an objection to Wednesday’s George by-election results. The IEC must set aside the by-elections or amend the results by removing voters who were illegally included in the voter’s roll in wards 16, 20, and 27. PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/GROG5JMQJq pic.twitter.com/d6zcvHd8wt — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) July 23, 2023