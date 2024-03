Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Cape Town bus company, Golden Arrow, says due to tough economic conditions they are forced to increase their fares by 7% next month.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape has labelled the decision as insensitive since many commuters’ wages have not kept up with inflation.

The SACP says people are already in distress because of the high cost of living.

The party has called on Golden Arrow to reconsider the decision.