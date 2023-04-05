The Congress of the People (COPE) has criticised Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana for withdrawing his decision to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its annual reports.

The withdrawal of Godongwana’s decision has been published in a special government gazette.

COPE National spokesperson Dennis Bloem says the aim of the exemption of Eskom was to cover up for alleged corruption at the power utility.

“Congress of the People is saying the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana should not undermine the intelligence of the people of our country. The sudden withdrawal of the Eskom PFMA exemption raises more suspicion that government wanted to cover up serious corruption within Eskom…the corruption that Andre de Ruyter was talking about.”

No ulterior motives

Godongwana has told five committees of Parliament that there was no ulterior motive for his decision.

He says it was taken on the basis of what he terms the power utility’s financial sustainability.

“We have heard the comments and everything else yesterday and with the intense discussion with the Director-General and in that discussion, there were some comments by the Auditor-General which is going to be part of the framing of the gazette. And in the light of those comments and general comments by the public we decided to withdraw the gazette for now and also take into account those comments and also have the detailed consultation with the Auditor-General.”

Corporate Governance expert Peter Gross, weighs in on the Public Finance Management Act: