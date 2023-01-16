The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, says while it is important to outline the challenges that South Africa is facing, outlining what the country is doing to address them is more important. He was speaking in his message to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Godongwana has embarked on meetings and bilateral engagements with global leaders in government, business and civil society.

Godongwana says dealing with red tape, collaborating with business to address energy issues are some of government’s focus areas.

“To deal with red tape, there are things we need to change, so we’re engaged in these issues. I know that some work is being done by business to formulate a strategy to work with us in the energy space, I’ve referred to the electricity challenges which is confronting us and some work is being done to deal with those issues. What I would urge is that we tend to talk social compacting in South Africa and develop an agenda which is long, whereas social compacting does not mean we have to agree on broad packages, there could be one or two things which we agree that these issues are a priority, we need to work together.



What SA has to offer at WEF 2023: Dr Azar Jammine: