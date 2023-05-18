The CEO of the Charlottle Maxeke Academic hospital in Johannesburg Gladys Bogoshi has thanked The Gift of the Givers Foundation for assisting the facility recover from last year’s devastating fire and become functional once again.

The Foundation donated a R60-million state of the art stores dispensary to the hospital. It was designed in accordance with fire regulations and is energy efficient.

The old storage facility was destroyed in the fire. Bogoshi says, the hospital is forever grateful.

“You can imagine, the disaster what it did. Today we are very proud. All patients that are suppose to be at Charlotte are here. We are seeing more than that what we used to see before the fire. We are running the bed capacity at 90%. The stores that burnt was keeping our highly specialised consumables. Dr Sooliman, you have doubled our store. State of the art, very safe. Your team did not spare anything, from security to shelving.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has admitted that government could have done better in expediting the refurbishment at the hospital. He was speaking at the handover of the stores dispensary.

Phaahla has praised the work done by the The Gift of the Givers Foundation in record time.

“We must thank Dr Sooliman and his team for the magnificent work that they have done of lifting our spirits when there is so much that causes doom and gloom in our country. I am happy to see that Dr Sooliman and his team and following on the footsteps from our founding president.”