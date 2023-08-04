There is a dramatic rise in hospital attacks in Gauteng. On Tuesday afternoon, a staff member at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, in Johannesburg was struck on the head with a hammer and robbed of her belongings in an elevator.

The staff member managed to escape, and is in hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Spokesperson Tabudi Madisha explains, “An attack on health workers is an attack to the most vulnerable community members who are in need of health care services. We urge public members who have any information that can assist in identification and prosecution of this culprit to report the matter to the nearest police station.”