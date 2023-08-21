A motorcycle club in the Garden Route in the Western Cape says its time to change people’s perceptions about bikers.

This past weekend, the Road Eagles Motorcycle Association spoiled around 30 women from the townships in Knysna as part of Women’s Month.

Most of these women are struggling mothers and grandmother’s who have never have the opportunity to get pampered.

Organiser, the Reverend Siyabulela Mfecane, says they might seem tough on the outside, but they are soft at heart.

“We come together to show them that we care and that we are not what people perceive us to be. We are not hooligans but we are men and women, brothers and sisters, fathers and professionals who ride these motorcycles and we want to say to them we care, we love you and we value your lives.”