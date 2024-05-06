Gender-based violence on the rise in Limpopo over weekends: MEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s Social Development MEC, Nandi Ndalane, has expressed concern about the incidents of gender-based violence in the province.

This after five incidents, including rape and murder of minors, were reported in various parts of the province in the past few days. Two minors were raped at Seshego outside Polokwane and Namakgale outside Phalaborwa. An intellectually impaired minor was allegedly raped at Lunungwi Village outside Thohoyandou. Also in Thohoyandou, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend at a tavern at Dididi Village.

Department spokesperson, Joshua Kwapa says that gender-based violence should be condemned.

“We have noticed with great concern that incidences of sexual assault and general gender-based violence appear to be on the rise on weekends. We appeal for greater vigilance for women and children during the weekends, as they go about their daily activities including walking to various destinations.”

