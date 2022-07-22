The Central Karoo district mayor and Patriotic Alliance President, Gayton McKenzie, is adamant that the Karoo needs fracking to reverse the region’s fortunes and turn it into a lucrative region.

The Central Karoo is one of the country’s poorest regions.

He was speaking at an event in Beaufort West marking his 100 days in office.

“We’re fracking in the Central Karoo. We will mine uranium in the Central Karoo. And whoever says we will not, must come and tell us. Johannesburg had nothing and they mined and today they have everything. Why can’t Central Karoo have everything.”

After his election in April, he made several promises which included eradicating bucket toilets, fixing the swimming pools, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters who poured into the town from across the country, McKenzie said they still have a long way to go. Listing his achievements, he said his team had replaced all bucket toilets with flushing toilets, repaired pot holes and opened several new businesses.

He also announced plans for a new private hospital and talks to resume commercial flights to Beaufort-West.

Below is a tweet from SABC News journalist, Sphiwe Hobasi:

McKenzie announcing that businessman, Rob Hersov has set up a trust fund where all the money is donated to the PA’s work in the Karoo.#McKenzie100DaySpeech #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/szM6SQomRZ — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) July 22, 2022