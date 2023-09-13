Izinduna, or Trial headmen from across Gauteng, have gathered at the Nancefield hostel in Soweto to pay their last respects to the late IFP leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The event is being held for those who could not attend the memorial service in Ulundi in Kwazulu-Natal.

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday, almost two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

Headman Khomboshe Mthwethwa says, “He united every nation, he led everyone. He did not want bloodshed, even though it happened back then, but he was able to end it. That is why today we have Izinduna at the hostels, in our villages, and worldwide to reprimand people who are fighting.”

