The Gauteng government is preparing for the coronavius peak in South Africa.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandule Masuku says he is working tirelessly to ensure that they increase the number of beds needed to deal with the coronavirus.

Masuku revealed in the Gauteng Legislature that the province may be facing a shortage of 6 878 critical care beds and 1 788 ICU nurses when coronavirus cases hit an expected peak in late August and early September.

Masuku was visiting the Kopanong Hospital in the Vaal to inspect the progress that the hospital is making to increase wards.

“There is work in progress. Our approach has always been that we repurpose our facilities so that we can have something to use beyond COVID. If you look at Kopanong now, it is a 245 bedded Hospital, but using 214 beds. With the new wards that we putting up, we would have increased the capacity with over 55 to 60 beds. It means we are almost establishing a new hospital.”

Gauteng accounts for 22.7% of the total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa. This amounts to 24 041 cases. Provinces across the country are getting ready for the peak.

Below are the latest coronavirus statistics in South Africa:



On Tuesday, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize opened the 66 000 square-metre temporary medical facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth. The facility is set to accommodate 3 300 patients once fully operational.

Mkhize said the facility will alleviate pressure off the public health fraternities.

“A total of 3 300 beds coming along with oxygen reticulation. All of this is a very important combination of what our needs are at this point. This has now been established in record time.”