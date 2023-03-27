The Gauteng health department says it has been allocated a R600 million budget, which it will use to retain some of the COVID-19-contracted healthcare workers.

This was in response to a march by hundreds of nurses and Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers contracted at healthcare facilities across Gauteng.

They handed over a memorandum to the provincial health department offices in Johannesburg.

Gauteng health department’s Motalatale Modiba says R600 million budget will go towards retaining the COVID-19 contracted healthcare workers but they will prioritise doctors and nurses.

He, however, could not say how many will be retained.

As for EPWP workers, Modiba reminded them that this was a 12 month program aimed at providing skills to communities, and once the contracts end, they must make way for others.

He says, however, that they’ve heard EPWP worker’s concerns and will respond soon.

The last memorandum will be delivered at the premier’s office.