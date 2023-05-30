The Gauteng Department of Health has condemned the shooting and killing of a Chief Oral hygienist near the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the deceased was on her way to work at the Lilian Ngoyi Community Health Centre at the time of the incident.

Gauteng Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says news of the murder has been received with shock and sadness by fellow health workers.

“The MEC for health and wellness has condemned the incident and has implored law enforcement agencies to spare no effort to apprehend those behind this act. We convey our deep condolences to the families of our fallen colleague and will obviously as a department look into what kind of support they would need in a time like this.”