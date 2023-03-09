The Gauteng Health Department says it has obtained an interdict from the Johannesburg Labour Court against striking National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members.

The interdict against the union is to stop its members from obstructing the delivery of health services to those who need medical attention.

The union is demanding a ten percent salary increase, a R2 500 housing allowance and improved medical aid benefits.

The department’s spokesperson Motaletale Modiba says some hospitals were totally shut down in Kopanong, Sebokeng, Thelle Mogoerane and Bheki Mlangeni where patients are stranded. Striking workers went inside wards and forcefully removed staff.

Modiba says two academic hospitals, Charlotte Maxeke and Chris Hani Baragwanath, are also seriously affected.

“The Department has been left with no choice but to seek relief from the courts, given the dire impact of the strike in various facilities where the lives of both patients and staff were under threat,” says Modiba.

“The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services personnel were also threatened from responding to calls and denied access in or out of facilities causing frustration among people in need of emergency medical care,” added Modiba.

SA Medical Association weighs in on the Nehawu strike

