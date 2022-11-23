Gauteng’s Health Department has obtained a court interdict at the Johannesburg Labour Court which prevents workers from compromising health services.

On Tuesday, thousands of public servants took to the streets across the country following a deadlock in wage negotiations between unions and government.

Unions say government’s proposed three percent wage increase is an insult to public servants.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says, “The interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect and prevents striking workers from assaulting and intimidating any staff member at health facilities.”

“It also prohibits the protesters from destroying or damaging any property or preventing free movement or access to healthcare facilities of any of GDoH offices. The provision of services in some parts of the province, particularly in Sebokeng Hospital in Sedibeng and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg health districts were impacted due to the national public service protest action. The protest action resulted in the cancellation of all elective surgeries planned for the day and only one emergency theatre was operational,” adds Modiba.

