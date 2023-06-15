The Gauteng Education Department says the online admission process for Grades 1 and 8 has opened.

The department says the online platform for the 2024 academic year applications is expected to close on the 14th of July.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona explains how one can apply online. “You can do it on the phone, tablet or desktop. It is quite an easy app to navigate because there are five steps. After registering your credentials, it will take you to the next step until the 5th (July). You will then have to upload documents. You have seven days to upload documents so that we can finalise the application.”

